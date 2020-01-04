Trail Blazers' Gary Trent Jr.: Logs 20 minutes in reserve role
Trent Jr. scored six points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3PT) in 20 minutes of action during Friday's 122-103 win over Washington.
Trent Jr. led all Portland bench players in minutes in Friday's win, but he failed to make a shot from beyond the arc which caused his streak of games with at least one made three to end at four. The sophomore guard remains a regular part of the Blazers' second unit but is a risky play most nights in fantasy, averaging just four points per game this season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Doesn't play in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Questionable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Ruled out vs. Kings•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.