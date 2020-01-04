Trent Jr. scored six points (3-7 FG, 0-3 3PT) in 20 minutes of action during Friday's 122-103 win over Washington.

Trent Jr. led all Portland bench players in minutes in Friday's win, but he failed to make a shot from beyond the arc which caused his streak of games with at least one made three to end at four. The sophomore guard remains a regular part of the Blazers' second unit but is a risky play most nights in fantasy, averaging just four points per game this season.