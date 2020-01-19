Trent had 30 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3PT, 1-2 FT), three steals, five rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 119-106 loss at Oklahoma City.

Though Anfernee Simons drew the start alongside Damian Lillard while C.J. McCollum (ankle) was sidelined, Trent benefited from the biggest jump in production while the shooting guard was surrounded. The second-year player took advantage of the boost in minutes to deliver the a career-high mark in scoring, surpassing his previous best by 11 points. Considering Trent had only averaged 19.0 minutes in the Blazers' previous four games, he'll likely remain safely off the fantasy radar in most leagues if McCollum's ankle injury doesn't cost him further action.