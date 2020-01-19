Trail Blazers' Gary Trent Jr.: Scores season-high 30 points
Trent Jr. had 30 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3PT, 1-2 FT), three steals, five rebounds, one assist and one block in 36 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 119-106 loss at Oklahoma City.
Trent Jr. came out of nowhere to deliver his best scoring output of the season by a wide margin, as he took advantage of Portland's several backcourt absences to gain an extended run off the bench. He should continue to produce Monday against the Warriors, although his value will certainly reduce once the injury bug stops biting the Blazers.
