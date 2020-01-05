Trail Blazers' Gary Trent Jr.: Starting Sunday
Trent will start Sunday's game against the Heat, Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian reports.
With C.J. McCollum out due to illness, Trent will slide into the lineup at the two-guard spot. It'll be the second start of the season for Trent, who's averaging 16.6 minutes per contest over his last 10 games.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent Jr.: Logs 20 minutes in reserve role•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Doesn't play in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Questionable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Ruled out vs. Kings•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.