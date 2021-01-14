Trent recorded 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-5 3PT), one rebound, four assists and two steals in 23 minutes in the 132-126 win over Sacramento on Wednesday.

Trent was the focal point of Portland's secondary unit in the win Wednesday. The guard has had a rollercoaster season thus far and has found himself on more lows than highs. However, he was able to capitalize off of what was an offensive showdown. Trent has been seeing more minutes of late and has not produced with them, but did produce with lesser minutes in the win. This just shows how inconsistent the guard is and that he is not the most viable option right now.