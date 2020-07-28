Trent is considered the "most likely candidate" to serve as the primary backup to Carmelo Anthony at small forward when the Trail Blazers restart their season Friday against the Grizzlies, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

The 6-foot-5, 209-pound Trent has seen most of his action at shooting guard this season and is somewhat undersized for small forward, but the Trail Blazers are in need of reinforcements at the latter position with Trevor Ariza (personal) opting out of joining the team at the NBA bubble in Orlando. Coach Terry Stotts has praised Trent's work on the defensive end since the team resumed practicing, which could go a long way to helping the second-year player secure minutes behind Anthony, who is a negative defender at this stage of his career. Along with Trent, Mario Hezonja and Nassir Little could be in the mix for more minutes at small forward the rest of the way.