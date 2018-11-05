Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Makes NBA debut
Trent played seven minutes off the bench Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 111-81 win over the Timberwolves, finishing with two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds.
Coach Terry Stotts emptied the bench with Portland taking control of the contest after two quarters, allowing Trent to make his NBA debut in the Blazers' 10th game of the season. Unless Portland is without the services of multiple key backcourt contributors for a given game, Trent seems unlikely to hold down a rotation spot at any point during his rookie campaign.
