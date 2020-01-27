Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Numbers dip with McCollum back
Trent contributed six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one block in 26 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 139-129 win over the Pacers.
After averaging 20.3 points while clearing 30 minutes in the past three games, Trent predictably saw his scoring and playing time taper off while C.J. McCollum (ankle) slotted back into the starting five. On a more positive note, Trent saw more run than Anfernee Simons (15 minutes), offering hope that the Duke product may serve as the Blazers' top guard off the bench moving forward.
