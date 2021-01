Trent (calf) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's contest against the Warriors, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Trent has been on the shelf the past two games due to a strained right calf, but he's expected to be back in action Sunday. During his three appearances, he's averaged 13.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 18.7 minutes.