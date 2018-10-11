Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Out for preseason finale
Trent (quad) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Kings, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Trent is still working his way through a right quad injury and at this point, it's unclear if he'll be a full go by next week's regular-season opener. Look for additional updates to be provided as the opener approaches, but even when he's healthy, Trent won't be relied upon for more than a handful of minutes off the bench most nights.
More News
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.