Trent (quad) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason finale against the Kings, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

Trent is still working his way through a right quad injury and at this point, it's unclear if he'll be a full go by next week's regular-season opener. Look for additional updates to be provided as the opener approaches, but even when he's healthy, Trent won't be relied upon for more than a handful of minutes off the bench most nights.