Trent is dealing with a right quad injury and has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Suns, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.

The exact severity of the injury is unclear at this point in time, but Trent will for sure miss one contest as a result. The Trail Blazers close out the regular season Friday against the Kings, which will be Trent's last opportunity to work towards a role in the regular rotation during the upcoming season. At this point, it seems unlikely Trent will be relied upon for anything more than a few spot minutes most nights.