Trent (calf) won't play in Wednesday's contest against the Clippers, Brooke Olzendam of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Trent will have to sit for the first time this season after injuring his right calf during Monday's win over the Lakers. The Duke product should be considered questionable for Portland's next matchup against Golden State on Friday. Meanwhile, Rodney Hood and Anfernee Simons may see increased run Wednesday.