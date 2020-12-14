Trent compiled 17 points (7-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt), three assists, two steals and one rebound in 34 minutes during Sunday's 121-106 loss to Sacramento.
Trent soaked up a large chunk of guard minutes in the loss, attempting a team-high 18 shots. The 17 points were nice, although, his inefficiency cruelled the overall value. Trent could very well be the first guard off the bench for the Trail Blazers this season and could certainly have some spot value throughout the season. At this point, he is likely to be more of a points and threes streaming option, with the added ability to chip in on the defensive end.
