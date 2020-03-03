Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Pops for 24 in win
Trent scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 130-107 win over the Magic.
The second-year guard had his second-best scoring performance of the season as he continues to fill in for Damian Lillard (groin) in the starting five. Over the six games Lillard has missed, Trent is averaging 14.5 points, 2.3 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.3 steals in 34.0 minutes a night. With Portland's superstar potentially returning Wednesday, however, Trent will soon return to his bench role.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Drops 20 points Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Earns second straight start•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Starting Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Scores 22 in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Four swipes•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Puts up defensive stats in blowout•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...