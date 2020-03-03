Trent scored 24 points (9-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a block in 34 minutes during Monday's 130-107 win over the Magic.

The second-year guard had his second-best scoring performance of the season as he continues to fill in for Damian Lillard (groin) in the starting five. Over the six games Lillard has missed, Trent is averaging 14.5 points, 2.3 boards, 2.2 threes and 1.3 steals in 34.0 minutes a night. With Portland's superstar potentially returning Wednesday, however, Trent will soon return to his bench role.