Trent produced 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), two steals, a rebound, an assist and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Thursday's 134-133 win over the Nets.

Although it took a little while for the Duke product to find his niche, Trent spent most of his second season as a utility player who could offer a different look in the Blazers' rotation. With Jusuf Nurkic, Hassan Whiteside and Alex Collins now available to alleviate pressure in the frontcourt, Trent's role expanded significantly in Orlando. In the bubble, Trent is seeing 34 minutes per game and averaging 16.9 points.