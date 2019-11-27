Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Probable Wednesday
Trent (hamstring) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Trent was sidelined for Monday's victory over the Bulls, but looks on track to return against the Thunder. Confirmation on his status should come closer to game time, as he will need to test things out during warmups.
