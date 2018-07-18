Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Productive off bench in SL championship win

Trent totaled 12 points (6-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and two steals across 23 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 91-73 win over the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League championship game Tuesday.

Trent was the second-highest scorer off the Portland bench in the win, capping off a strong summer league in impressive fashion. The 19-year-old averaged 11.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.3 steals across 23.1 minutes over seven games in the desert, laying a strong foundation for his first NBA training camp.