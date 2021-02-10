Trent chipped in with 15 points (6-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six assists, four rebounds and a steal across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Magic.

Trent has scored 15 or more points in seven of his last eight starts, and he has emerged as a reliable scoring threat while CJ McCollum remains sidelined with a foot injury. Trent has seen a drastic change in his usage rate and is certainly producing as a starter. He is averaging 19.4 points per game since making the jump to the starting lineup eight games ago.