Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Puts up 39 in G League
Trent put up a career-high 39 points (14-25 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added seven boards, three assists and one block across 35 minutes Friday in the G League Texas Legends' 136-133 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.
After seeing limited run in Portland through the first three and a half months of his rookie campaign, Trent has been a revelation since making his G League debut Jan. 21. The 2018 second-round pick out of Duke has either tied or established new season highs in scoring in each of his five games since, an impressive accomplishment considering he scored 24 points in his inaugural appearance. Trent needed the full 60 minutes to extend the streak Friday, as his three-pointer in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter gave the Legends the win.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Another explosive scoring outing•
-
Gary Trent: Scores 33 points again•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Explodes for 33 in G League outing•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Assigned to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Scoreless in two minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Makes NBA debut•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...