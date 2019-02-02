Trent put up a career-high 39 points (14-25 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 5-5 FT) and added seven boards, three assists and one block across 35 minutes Friday in the G League Texas Legends' 136-133 win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

After seeing limited run in Portland through the first three and a half months of his rookie campaign, Trent has been a revelation since making his G League debut Jan. 21. The 2018 second-round pick out of Duke has either tied or established new season highs in scoring in each of his five games since, an impressive accomplishment considering he scored 24 points in his inaugural appearance. Trent needed the full 60 minutes to extend the streak Friday, as his three-pointer in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter gave the Legends the win.