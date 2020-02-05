Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Puts up defensive stats in blowout
Trent contributed 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 18 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 127-99 loss to the Nuggets.
Trent's three-point production isn't anything out of the ordinary, but the three combined steals and blocks were more of an outlier for the shooting specialist. The second-year player has seemingly moved ahead of Anfernee Simons as the Blazers' first guard off the bench, but Trent's playing time and fantasy upside will still be capped while both Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are healthy.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Numbers dip with McCollum back•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Scores 20•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent Jr.: Scores career-high 30 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent Jr.: Starting Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent Jr.: Logs 20 minutes in reserve role•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Doesn't play in return•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...