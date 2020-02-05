Trent contributed 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 18 minutes Tuesday in the Trail Blazers' 127-99 loss to the Nuggets.

Trent's three-point production isn't anything out of the ordinary, but the three combined steals and blocks were more of an outlier for the shooting specialist. The second-year player has seemingly moved ahead of Anfernee Simons as the Blazers' first guard off the bench, but Trent's playing time and fantasy upside will still be capped while both Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum are healthy.