Trent (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against Golden State, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Trent hurt his right calf in Monday's win and wasn't available during Wednesday's game against the Clippers. He's officially questionable once again heading into Friday's tilt against the Warriors. If he's unable to play Friday, Rodney Hood and Anfernee Simons could see increased usage for the Trail Blazers.