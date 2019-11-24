Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Questionable Monday
Trent (hamstring) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Trent picked up a strained hamstring during Saturday's loss to Cleveland, and the team will wait to see how he feels Monday before making a call on his status. The Duke product has been a fringe-rotation player for most of the season thus far, but he did start Thursday's game against Milwaukee amid a number of injuries.
