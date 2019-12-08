Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Questionable Sunday
Trent (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Thunder.
Trent was also questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers but was unable to suit up and missed his sixth straight contest. The 20-year-old played a limited role prior to the injury, averaging 3.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 8.5 minutes.
