Trent (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

It appears that Trent has emerged with a sore right calf after posting 28 points in 24 minutes against the Lakers on Monday. Rodney Hood will likely see an uptick in minutes if the Trail Blazers deem Trent inactive for Wednesday's matchup.

