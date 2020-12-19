Trent had 18 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 33 minutes during a 129-96 loss to Denver on Friday.

Trent has delivered mixed performances as Portland bench's primary shooting option this preseason, with averages of 13.7 points and a 36.6 shot percentage. Trent's 21.8 minutes last season and 29.0 minutes this preseason indicate he is in line for an increased role, but the 21-year-old will need some more efficiency to be considered a reliable fantasy asset.