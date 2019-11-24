Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Returning to bench
Trent will come off the bench Saturday against the Cavaliers.
With Damian Lillard (back) returning to the lineup, Trent will resume his usual role off the bench. In the nine games that he's come off the bench, he's averaged 2.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 7.1 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Draws first start•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Slides into rotation•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Four minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Another stellar performance•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Continues summer tear•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Strong all-around showing•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...