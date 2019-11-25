Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Ruled out
Trent (hamstring) is out for Monday's game against the Bulls, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Trent will miss Monday's matchup due to a right hamstring strain. Anfernee Simons and Kent Bazemore could pick up extra minutes as a result.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Questionable Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Returning to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Draws first start•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Slides into rotation•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Four minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Another stellar performance•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...