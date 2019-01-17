Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Scoreless in two minutes
Trent saw two minutes during Wednesday's 129-112 win over the Cavaliers.
Trent has seen the floor in three of the last five games. With that being said, he combined to play just 12 minutes across those three tilts, before which he hadn't appeared in a game since Dec. 6. The rookie is yet to exceed seven minutes once thus far this season.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...