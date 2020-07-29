Trent notched 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 131-120 scrimmage loss to the Thunder.

Trent, who is likely to be the team's backup at small forward, got the start at shooting guard in place of C.J. McCollum and delivered another solid scoring output -- that's where most of his fantasy value comes from. Trent scored in double digits in four of his last seven appearances before the season was suspended earlier this year.