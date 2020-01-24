Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Scores 20
Trent had 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt), two rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes of action during the Trail Blazers' 133-125 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday night.
Trent was once again the only source of offense off the Portland bench. It will be interesting to see his role once the dust settles on Portland's shuffled roster and C.J. McCollum (ankle) returns to health. Trent is a capable scorer, but even if he earns a larger sixth-man role he would likely only approach fantasy relevance in deeper leagues.
