Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Scores 22 in win
Trent supplied 22 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and four steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's win over the Heat.
Trent topped 20 points for the third time this season, pairing an efficient stroke from long-range with his typically strong defense. The 20-year-old has seen his playing time tick up steadily over the course of the last month, and he could be in store for an even more enhanced role as the Blazers' top scoring option on the second unit if Anfernee Simons (conussion) misses additional time. Through five games in February, Trent is averaging 14.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.0 assist per game while shooting an excellent 55.1 percent from the field and 51.6 percent from behind the arc.
