Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Scores team-high 20 points in win

Trent came off the bench in Tuesday's 89-95 summer league win over the Spurs, but finished with 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two steals across 25 minutes.

Trent has been solid throughout the summer league thus far, though Tuesday's contest was his first breakout performance. He dominated offensively and finished with the most field goal attempts on the entire team. While he wasn't exactly efficient with those attempts at just 41.2 percent from the field, the soon-to-be rookie did knock down a solid 50 percent of his shots from the three-point line. The Trail Blazers' 2018 second-round pick is expected to fill a deep reserve role in the backourt during the upcoming campaign.