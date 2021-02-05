Trent delivered 24 points (8-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a block across 38 minutes in Thursday's win over the 76ers.

Trent might have struggled from the field in this one, but he still led the Blazers in scoring with his fifth 20-point performance of the campaign, and four of those games have come across his last six appearances -- all of them as a starter. Trent has kicked it up a notch of late and is averaging 20.2 points per game since moving to the starting lineup six games ago.