Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Slides into rotation
Trent played a season-high 16 minutes off the bench and contributed seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 124-113 overtime win over the Hawks.
Trent has been included in the rotation in both of the Trail Blazers' last two games, but his spot on the second unit could disappear if Rodney Hood (back) is available Tuesday in Sacramento. The second-year shooting guard hasn't helped his cause for receiving consistent minutes after going only 2-for-7 from long range in the past two games.
