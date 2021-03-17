Trent finished with 22 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals through 32 minutes in the 125-124 win against New Orleans on Tuesday.

Trent was fantastic in his return to the secondary unit during the win Tuesday. The guard has started a hefty amount of games lately and now that the Trail Blazers have gotten healthier, he retained his old role. Prior to entering the starting rotation, Trent could not quite find his spot on the team and he was hit or miss for production. However, after he received a spot in the starting rotation he averaged, 18 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 35.3 minutes. As long as he can somewhat carry these clips in his secondary role, he is still worthy of the stream.