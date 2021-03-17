Trent finished with 22 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three rebounds, one assist and two steals over 32 minutes Tuesday in Portland's 125-124 win over New Orleans.
After a 23-game run as a starter, Trent moved back to the second unit with CJ McCollum (foot) making his return to the lineup. At least for one game, the addition of McCollum didn't affect Trent's minutes or production; in fact, his 22 points were his most since Feb. 17. Despite the fantastic showing, Trent probably can't be counted on to see this level of playing time moving forward, considering he had averaged 24.2 minutes per game in his prior 13 outings off the bench. He can't be expected to shoot as well as he did Tuesday, either, considering he's converting at a modest 42.2 percent rate from the field on the season.
