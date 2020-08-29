Trent will start Saturday's Game 5 against the Lakers, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
With Damian Lillard (knee) leaving the bubble, Trent will move into a starting role. In eight previous starts, Trent is averaging 13.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.0 assists in 30.3 minutes.
