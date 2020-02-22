Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Starting Friday
Trent will get the start at point guard in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Trent will replace Damian Lillard (groin) in the starting lineup. He has averaged 9.5 points and 1.0 assists across 19.0 minutes in two starts this season.
