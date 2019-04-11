Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Starting Wednesday
Trent (illness) will start Wednesday's game against Sacramento, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Trent will return to the lineup and start Wednesday. The rookie guard's averaging 1.5 points and 0.6 rebounds in 4.5 minutes per game this year.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Puts up 39 in G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Another explosive scoring outing•
-
Gary Trent: Scores 33 points again•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Explodes for 33 in G League outing•
-
Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Assigned to G League•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...