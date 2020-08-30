Trent finished with 16 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 4 boards, 2 assists, and 2 steals, in 40 minutes of a 131-122 loss to Los Angeles on Saturday.

Trent got the start in place of Damian Lillard (knee), who left the bubble to receive treatment for an injured knee. He logged his best overall game of the series in the start, reaching series highs across the board, and knocked down a late three to keep the game close. Even with an impressive team effort to make up for the absence of Lillard, it wasn't enough to extend the series, as the outmanned Blazers couldn't keep pace with the No. 1 seeded Lakers. The loss ends Portland's season and its time in the bubble.