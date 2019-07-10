Trent managed 12 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 31 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 97-93 loss to the Jazz in a Las Vegas Summer League game Tuesday.

Trent's shot was a bit off, but he still put together a strong final line with the help of solid work on the boards and as a facilitator. The 2018 second-round pick has acquitted himself very well thus far in Las Vegas, as he was coming off a spectacular 31-point tally against the Rockets on Sunday.