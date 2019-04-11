Trent (illness) contributed 19 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 48 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 136-131 win over the Kings on Wednesday.

Trent was one of three players to play all 48 minutes in the stirring comeback that locked in the No. 3 seed for Portland. The 20-year-old hadn't logged more than seven minutes in any contest this season, so Wednesday's full load was quite the leap. Despite his encouraging showing Wednesday, Trent doesn't appear to be candidate for the first-round playoff rotation.