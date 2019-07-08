Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Strong showing in win
Trent managed 31 points (10-12 FG, 7-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals across 25 minutes during the Trail Blazers' 97-87 win over the Rockets in a Las Vegas Summer League game Sunday.
The 2018 second-round pick only saw action in 15 games last season, but he made a particularly strong impression in the regular-season finale against the Kings with 19 points while paying all 48 minutes. Trent is already averaging 20.5 points (on 54.0 percent shooting), 4.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 steal over his first two games in Las Vegas, and he has the opportunity to position himself for an opportunity for a considerably larger role this coming season if he can keep up a similar caliber of play.
