Trent scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and grabbed three rebounds over 27 minutes in a win over the Hawks on Saturday.

Trent took on an increased role after CJ McCollum was forced out of the game with a foot issue following the first half, and the third-year guard responded with his second-highest point total of the season. Trent also knocked down four three-pointers for the second time in his past three games, exhibiting his value as a s sharpshooter capable of spreading the floor. Trent is shooting a career-best 44.3 percent from beyond the arc this season, though his lack of peripheral stats makes him too one-dimensional to be rostered in most fantasy leagues.