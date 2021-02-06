Trent added 19 points (8-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and six rebounds during Saturday's loss to New York.
Trent made his seventh consecutive start for Portland and once again posted at least 18 points for the sixth time during the span. It was also his eighth straight with at least 10 attempted field-goals, though the guard did struggle in this one, shooting just 27 percent from three.
