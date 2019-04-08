Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Unavailable Sunday
Trent has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Denver due to illness, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Trent won't be available off the bench due to gastroenteritis. This won't be much of a loss for Portland, seeing as Trent isn't a key piece of the rotation even when healthy.
