Trail Blazers' Gary Trent: Won't play Wednesday
Trent (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Trent won't be available for a second-straight game according to coach Terry Stotts. Look for Anfernee Simons to see a moderate increase in run in Trent's absence.
