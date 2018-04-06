Trail Blazers' Georgios Papagiannis: First points scored in two months

Papagiannis recorded two points (1-1 FG), two steals and one rebound in four minutes of action during Thursday's 96-94 loss to the Rockets.

Papagiannis' two points Thursday were his first points scored since recording a bucket on Jan. 30. The Greece native is averaging 2.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game during his second NBA season.

