Trail Blazers' Georgios Papagiannis: First points scored in two months
Papagiannis recorded two points (1-1 FG), two steals and one rebound in four minutes of action during Thursday's 96-94 loss to the Rockets.
Papagiannis' two points Thursday were his first points scored since recording a bucket on Jan. 30. The Greece native is averaging 2.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game during his second NBA season.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Georgios Papagiannis: Inks deal for rest of season•
-
Trail Blazers' Georgios Papagiannis: Signs 10-day contract with Portland•
-
Georgios Papagiannis: Waived by Kings•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Dishes four assists in Tuesday's win•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Recalled from G-League•
-
Kings' Georgios Papagiannis: Plays 25 minutes in G League game•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...