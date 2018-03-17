Trail Blazers' Georgios Papagiannis: Inks deal for rest of season

Papagiannis will sign a contract with the Trail Blazers for the rest of the season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Papagiannis has yet to see the court with the Trail Blazers since signing a 10-day contract at the start of March, but he's clearly impressed enough during practices to warrant him being signed for the remainder of the 2017-18 campaign. Despite the good news for Papagiannis, he's still buried on the frontcourt depth chart, so he's not a viable fantasy target for the time being.