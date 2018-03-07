Trail Blazers' Georgios Papagiannis: Signs 10-day contract with Portland

Papagiannis will sign a 10-day contract with the Trail Blazers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Papagiannis was waived by the Kings at the trade deadline and has since been looking for work elsewhere in the NBA. He'll now get an opportunity to play for the Trail Blazers, likely operating as a deep reserve behind the likes of Jusuf Nurkic, Ed Davis and Zach Collins at center. Papagiannis should struggle to see the floor in competitive games with the Trail Blazers, so fantasy owners can continue to avoid him for the time being. In 16 games with the Kings, Papagiannis averaged just 2.1 points and 2.3 rebounds across 7.4 minutes.